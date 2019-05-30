Clear

Muddy water floods popular gathering place, people flood in to help

West Union was pounded with six inches of rain in just two hours Wednesday. Come Thursday, many returned to the West Union Café to offer a helping hand.

Posted: May 30, 2019 6:43 PM
Posted By: Heather Good

WEST UNION, Ill. (WTHI) – Flood water is receding, revealing significant damage in a small town along Route 1 in Illinois.

West Union was pounded with six inches of rain in just two hours Wednesday. News 10 was there as members of the Clark County Sheriff’s Office and volunteers worked to bag sand around a popular restaurant.

West Union Café owner Kaycee Adams says, "It has nowhere to go, nowhere. So, it just stayed on top of the ground and just pooled where it had to."

Come Thursday, many returned to the West Union Café to offer a helping hand. Employees, friends and loyal customers gathered at their regular spot but traded in coffee cups for buckets of bleach.

Muddy water pooled into the back dining room and into the kitchen. The damage was so bad the restaurant had to close for the day. Luckily, other areas of the restaurant will just need a good cleaning.

Adams says she's never experienced anything like this in her nine years of owning the business. She's still waiting to learn how much this damage will cost her but says the health inspector has already cleared the restaurant.

Loyal customer and friend Sara Riggs says she wants the restaurant to reopen as soon as possible so she came prepared to help. She got on her hands and knees to scrub the floor.

Riggs says, "My dandy little toothbrush, a brush and steel wool, and my knee pads."

Adams says she's learned her community has her back and she'll be more prepared next time.

"We got a good customer base and we've got a good family and friends base so I think we're going to be alright."

Adams says she will update the West Union Café Facebook page so customers know if it will be open Friday.

