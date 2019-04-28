Clear

Mrs. Indiana Universal stops in Vigo County with important message

Posted: Apr. 28, 2019 7:39 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Mrs. Indiana Universal made a stop in Vigo County recently to share an important message.

Erica Ziznovskis attended Terre Haute North Vigo High School. She's preparing to compete in the Mrs. USA Universal pageant. That's coming up in August in Mexico. The competition is based on volunteer work and community service.

Ziznovskis tells us she was a victim of sexual, emotional and physical abuse as a child. Her role of Mrs. Indiana Universal has allowed her to spread a message of hope to abuse victims.

She says, "Your past does not define who you are and you do not have to be a victim. You can actually be a survivor of any type of abuse that you suffer, and you can actually be a functional, healthy member of society and be a successful woman and not be a victim of your past.”

