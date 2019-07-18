'Mr. Marshall' Harold Dominic passes way at 51

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - An Illinois city is mourning after the loss of a man many called their number one fan.
Harold Dominic was a long-time manager for the Marshall High School Basketball team.
He had special needs.
For decades, he traveled hours on end to support all Marshall athletics.
He sang the National Anthem and cheered the Lions on in everything from basketball to track and field.
His support earned him the nickname 'Mr. Marshall.'
On Wednesday, he passed away at 51.
