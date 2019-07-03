Moving forward with the jail project

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- Wednesday night the area planning committee moved the request for a new jail one step closer to the building process.

The area planning committee had to approve two things tonight. One was the rezoning for Honey Creek West phase one and two, which is just extra land for future development. The other was the rezoning for part of Honey Creek Drive. That is the actual land for the jail to be built on.

LINK | VIGO COUNTY COMMISSIONERS SELECT A LOCATION FOR NEW VIGO COUNTY JAIL

Both sections of land are part of the former Stu's Golf Course area by the sewage treatment plant. And county commissioners are hoping for the best.

"We've been looking for two or three years for a site we've had a couple picked out and they haven't turned out. So, we hope that this will be a site we can finally rest and get our design done and build that jail and get out of the lawsuits," Brad Anderson, County Commissioner said. "We've got so much involved in the design and everything that we would like to do and we just hope that they consider this location."

The next step is for this to go in front of the Terre Haute City Council.

Next Thursday, July 11th the council will hear a reading for the first time.

They don't have to vote on the jail at that meeting. If they choose not to vote the next time they would see it is at their meeting in August.