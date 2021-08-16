Moving forward - Community members rally behind Delish Café

SEELYVILLE, IND. (WTHI) - After a difficult weekend for Delish Café the local community is coming out to rally behind Delish owners and staff.

Many people describe Delish Café as a staple in the Terre Haute community.

Owners Senka and Mico Delich worked tirelessly for many years to open their first Delish Café location in north Terre Haute.

They say it has been a big part of that neighborhood ever since.

The owners and staff have made it their mission to make everyone who walks through their doors feel like family.

"It is like going to your family restaurant...you know," loyal customer Shelly Struthers said.

"You're treated like family when you get there. Always friendly...always smiling...always good food."

The 25th and Maple location was a place the staff called home for 10 years.

It's a place where delicious meals were shared, Fork in the Road history was made, and where customers became family.

Some customers say the Maple location was the only restaurant accessible to many older members of the population who are without transportation.

It's also been a taste of home for those who pass through the city on their commutes to work.

"We like when you come to some place for hometown cooking," customer Joyce Harprider said.

"The people that work there know you...they treat you like family, and that's what Miko and his staff do. They treat you like family."

Community members say the best thing to do to help the Delish Café staff right now is to grab a bite to eat at their Seelyville location.

"I think supporting them is the best thing we can do right now. Go grab a meal and check it out. It's awesome," Struthers said.

In order to help keep their staff employed the restaurant has extended the hours at the east location in Seelyville.

They are now opened Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday as well and will have extended hours on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. On those days they will be open until 8 p.m.