TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A relief organization is settling into its new home.
We told you earlier this month about the American Red Cross in Terre Haute moving.
On Friday, we caught up with workers as they started moving items.
The group is leaving its 3rd Street location for a space in the basement of The Meadows near 25th and Poplar.
Red Cross leaders say they don't need a big building.
They have tools to meet people in the community where they are.
Related Content
- Moving day at the American Red Cross in Terre Haute
- Community Spotlight: American Red Cross.
- Work starts on Terre Haute railroad crossing
- Railroad crossing in Terre Haute reopened
- American Red Cross reports the nationwide blood shortage continues
- American Red Cross offers special edition shirt for blood donations
- Terre Haute gets economic boost thanks to cross country championships
- Terre Haute denied community crossing grant...what happened?
- "American Sniper" widow, Taya Kyle to speak in Terre Haute
- Plans to build pedestrian walkway between West Terre Haute and Terre Haute move forward
Scroll for more content...