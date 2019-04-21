Moving day at the American Red Cross in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A relief organization is settling into its new home.

We told you earlier this month about the American Red Cross in Terre Haute moving.

On Friday, we caught up with workers as they started moving items.

The group is leaving its 3rd Street location for a space in the basement of The Meadows near 25th and Poplar.

Red Cross leaders say they don't need a big building.

They have tools to meet people in the community where they are.