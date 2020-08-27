Clear
Movie theaters start to open in the Wabash Valley

One local theatre is opening its doors again in Terre Haute. A lot of people are very happy!

Posted: Aug 27, 2020
Posted By: Sarah Lehman

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- The smell of fresh popcorn is filling the air in Terre Haute. That's as one movie theatre is reopening its doors since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It's been months since anyone has been able to walk into a theatre, buy a movie ticket, and eat buttered popcorn while the lights dim and the trailers play.

But now movie lovers are rejoicing!

"We've been looking forward to this for months," Mike Papinchock, an avid movie goer said.

Papinchock and his wife are both avid moviegoers. Papinchock said he and his wife used to go to the movies 2 or even 3 times a week before the pandemic.

"We're retired this is what we love to do," he said.

Papinchock said he and his wife have been spending a lot of time doing home renovations and spending a lot of time with their family. But, he said they consider some of the workers at the theatre family too.

"It's good to see some of the employees have managed to hold on to their job," he said.

And he said even though the theatre is open that doesn't mean employees and guests aren't being safe.

"We've been taking precautions. We're senior citizens so we're vulnerable to this virus so we've been very careful. Plus, we're around young children quite a bit with grandkids. So, we are doubly careful with that," he said. "But we feel pretty comfortable here with the way that they've cleaned the theatre and social distancing rules that are in effect."

You will see changes in the theatres when you come to see a movie.

Everyone is required to wear face masks. There are disinfecting wipes throughout the theatre and sanitizing is happening often. All in an effort to make sure their doors don't close again.

