Move in begins for ISU students

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Area college students are also returning to class soon.

Students are now moving into their dorms at Indiana State University.

The move-in process is spread out over more days this year so fewer people are gathering at one place and time.

Each student had a move-in time to allow for social distancing.

They sanitized big bins used for loading up their stuff, a member of residence life made sure everyone was taking the necessary precautions.

"Trying to just really minimize the time people are spending indoors in our res halls passing by each other, trying to stay six feet apart as much as possible," said Grace.

ISU move-in will continue all this week.

School starts Tuesday, August 18th.