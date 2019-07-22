Police start heavy enforcement of 'Move Over Law'

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State Police officers are working with five different states to heavily enforce the Move Over law. Police want to educate drivers and make sure they're paying attention.

The law is meant to protect emergency workers pulled over on the right side of the road. In Indiana, oncoming drivers are required to move over a lane when passing workers on the side of the road. If they can't, they must slow down to 10 miles per hour below the speed limit.

The law doesn't only include police cars and fire trucks, but also tow trucks and any service vehicle on the side of the road.

The emphasis on the law comes after recent accidents involving emergency workers and drivers who fail to move over. According to Sergeant Matt Ames of Indiana State Police, within the last year, Illinois state police have had three state troopers be killed because of people failing to move over for them.

He and Terre Haute Fire Chief Jeff Fisher both urge drivers to listen. "You know the thing is, they may be responding to a call that involves your family, " says Ames, "That's the reason they are trying to get there as safely and as quickly as possible."

"I hope people pay attention to this law because they could be the next person that needs one of us to respond and help them out," added Fisher.

Extra patrols looking for move over law violators will last until Saturday. Officers and emergency workers alike only want to keep everyone safe.