Clear

Police start heavy enforcement of 'Move Over Law'

Extra patrols are out looking for Move Over law violators. Indiana is partnering with five different states to crack down.

Posted: Jul 22, 2019 9:57 PM
Posted By: Dominic Miranda

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State Police officers are working with five different states to heavily enforce the Move Over law. Police want to educate drivers and make sure they're paying attention. 

The law is meant to protect emergency workers pulled over on the right side of the road. In Indiana, oncoming drivers are required to move over a lane when passing workers on the side of the road. If they can't, they must slow down to 10 miles per hour below the speed limit.

The law doesn't only include police cars and fire trucks, but also tow trucks and any service vehicle on the side of the road. 

The emphasis on the law comes after recent accidents involving emergency workers and drivers who fail to move over. According to Sergeant Matt Ames of Indiana State Police, within the last year, Illinois state police have had three state troopers be killed because of people failing to move over for them.

He and Terre Haute Fire Chief Jeff Fisher both urge drivers to listen. "You know the thing is, they may be responding to a call that involves your family, " says Ames, "That's the reason they are trying to get there as safely and as quickly as possible."

"I hope people pay attention to this law because they could be the next person that needs one of us to respond and help them out," added Fisher. 

Extra patrols looking for move over law violators will last until Saturday. Officers and emergency workers alike only want to keep everyone safe. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 67°
Robinson
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 66°
Indianapolis
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 68°
Rockville
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 67°
Casey
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 66°
Brazil
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 67°
Marshall
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 67°
Rain Ending, Then Cooler
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Pacers

Image

De'Avion Washington

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Clinton organization receives donation to restore fountain

Image

Name released in weekend Clay County fatal accident

Image

Final VCSC community meeting

Image

Local dentist office plans trip to help people in need

Image

'You just made somebody's day and changed somebody's life possibly forever,' locals remind the impor

Image

Investigation underway as dead and malnourished animals were found on Vermillion County property, po

Image

The heat wave is behind us, what do we have in store next?

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather