Mouse droppings, black debris, and ice machine build-up: Here's a look at Vigo County food inspections for Sep. 6 - Sep. 18

Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department food inspections for September 6 – September 18, 2021.
- Millions Crab Terre Haute, 5601 S US Hwy 41-(3 Critical) Soda Nozzles on pop machine observed with black debris. Prepared food in coolers found without date markings. Hand washing sinks found with food debris and residue.
- Expressway Mart, 301 S 3rd St-(1 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) Observed mouse droppings in cabinets under fountain machines.
- Subway #38958, 2399 S St Rd 46-(1 Critical) Meatballs in marinara sauce observed on stream table at 82F, should be reheated to 135F before serving.
- Meadows Café, 2800 Poplar St-(1 Critical) Serving area hand washing sink found with drink residue and build up.
- Wendy’s #2970, 3421 S US Hwy 41-(1 Critical) Observed accumulated debris on soda nozzle in lobby soda machine.
- Pizza Gallery, 630 E Davis Dr-(1 Critical) Soda nozzles and ice machine found with accumulated debris.
Establishments with non-critical violations
- Cheddar’s Casual Café, 4424 S US Hwy 41-(2 Non-Critical)
- Casey’s General Store #3596, 7279 S St Rd 46-(1 Non-Critical)
- Saratoga Restaurant Inc/Caterer, 431 Wabash Ave-( 1 Non-Critical)
Establishments with No Violations
- Thornton Oil #450, 3333 S US Hwy 41
- Monical’s Pizza, 3704 S US Hwy 41
- Arby’s, 2345 S St Rd 46
- Honey Creek Middle School, 6601 S Carlisle St
- Dixie Bee Elementary, 1655 E Jessica Dr
- Heavenlee Sweet Tooth, 5111 S US Hwy 41
- Riley Elementary School, 6200 S Canal St
- Starbucks Coffee #54748, 5510 E New Margaret Ave
- Bethesda Gardens, 1450 Crossings Blvd
Approved to Open
- XL Locos Taco’s MOBILE
- Cicely’s Compact Coney MOBILE
- Meals on Wheels, 1621 S 25th St
- Approved to Operate at Vigo County Monster Trucks
- Old Country Creamery
Approved to Operate at Signature Healthcare
- Citrus Sensations
- Approved to Operate at Oktoberfest
- Terre Haute German Oberlandler Club
- Approved to Operate at K-9 Dinner
- Papa P’s BBQ Sauce
Approved to Operate at Blue’s Fest
- Kountry Time Foods
- KBL & Company
- Approved to Operate at Republic Services
- Momma Mary’s Kitchen