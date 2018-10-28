Mourning bracelet returned months after it is lossed in Florida

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute Police Chief John Plasse says he feels like a fallen officer was saying "hello" after he recently got a package in the mail.
Chief Plasse posted on his Facebook page to explain how another Terre Haute police officer lost his Rob Pitts mourning bracelet while in Florida this summer.
The chief says "amazingly" someone found the bracelet and sent it back to the department.
Officer Rob Pitts was gunned down in May.
Chief Plasse ended his post by saying Officer Pitts is still greatly missed.
