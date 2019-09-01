Clear

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

The widow of an Illinois state trooper fatally shot on the job says she wanted to be angry about his death but could only think about the family they made together.

Posted: Sep 1, 2019 6:53 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

WATERLOO, Ill. (AP) - The widow of an Illinois state trooper fatally shot on the job says she wanted to be angry about his death but could only think about the family they made together.

The funeral of state Trooper Nicholas Hopkins was held Sunday at the high school in Waterloo where Whitney Hopkins met her husband.

Hopkins, the father of four-year-old twins and a baby girl, was fatally shot Aug. 23 while serving a search warrant in East St. Louis.

Whitney Hopkins told mourners they should take time for the little things in life. She said she remembers all the times her husband showed up and followed through even when it was hard for him.

In addition to family and friends, the bleachers in the Waterloo High School gym were filled with uniformed troopers and officers from other police agencies.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker called Hopkins a hometown hero, adding the people of Illinois "weep for you today."

Chris Grant has been charged with murder in Hopkins' death.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

9/1/2019 1:51:03 PM (GMT -4:00)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 68°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 67°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 68°
Casey
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 67°
Brazil
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 68°
Marshall
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 68°
Spotty Showers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Bicknell opens time capsule from 1969

Image

Climbing Café nears completion

Image

Celebrating Labor Day

Image

Barr-Reeve vs LCC Volleyball

Image

Many attend Little Italy Festival

Image

Indiana Military Museum commemorates 74 years since end of WWII

Image

WIC Girls Golf Championship

Image

Death Wish Challenge draws a crowd and EMTs

Image

Little Italy Art show

Image

Baelser's Market raises money for CODA

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISP writes nearly 200 tickets during Scheid Diesel Extravaganza

${article.thumbnail.title}

Eastern Greene classes to resume Monday, hazmat situation linked to laminator

${article.thumbnail.title}

AMBER Alert cancelled for missing teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Crews on scene of large warehouse fire