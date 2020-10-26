Mouring the loss of a local musician, what his life meant to others

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)-The country music world is mourning the loss of a legendary musician born and raised right here in the Wabash Valley.

JT Corenflos died at 56-years-old after a battle with lung disease.

He took his final breath at the Vanderbilt University Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Terre Haute native performed on nearly 75 number 1 singles on the billboard county music charts performing with famous names such as Alan Jackson and Luke Bryan.

In a recent article, Luke Bryan said that no matter what, Corenflos played through his pain.

"Talk about a fighter. Some days he could barely pick his guitar up, but when he played, he played like it was his last time - and for everyone in the room it was a beautiful thing to watch," said Bryan.

Corenflos also made an impact here in the valley, where he performed at the annual Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra Christmas Concert.

As of right now, no funeral arrangements have been set.

We will continue to follow this story and provide updates when we learn more.