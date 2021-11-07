Mount Pleasant Church Annual 'Packing Party'

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Mount Pleasant Church in Terre Haute has been working with Operation Christmas Child for the past 10 years.

Eight years ago, they decided to get the whole church involved.

They do what is called a "packing party."

All year long, the church collects items to fill the boxes.

Organizers say it is so awesome to see the church come together to fill these boxes!

"These boxes are going to go to boys and girls around the world -- who number one are in need, and number two who will have the opportunity to learn about Jesus. We love doing this," Mount Pleasant Children's Director Ginger Pruitt said.

This year, they packed 500 boxes!