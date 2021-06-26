Motorcycle ride benefits educational opportunities

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - The annual Parke County Rumble will help students to be successful.

Ivy Tech Community College - Terre Haute and the Thirty-Six Saloon hosted the event on Saturday. Motorcycles traveled through Parke County, and the event rounded out with a bike show.

Organizers say it's a fun event with an important payoff. Funds raised from the event support educational opportunities for Parke County residents. Helps includes earning dual credit for college, or finishing the core education requirements.

Prospective Ivy Tech students can apply now for the fall semester.