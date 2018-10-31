VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Texas man was arrested for driving his motorcycle to speeds in the triple digits in Vermillion County.
That man is Darvin Sizemore.
On Tuesday, Vermillion County Deputies attempted to stop him after noticing he was driving too fact on State Road 63.
Police say Sizemore then took-off, reaching speeds of 128 mph.
Once he pulled over, Sizemore was arrested and charged with reckless driving and resisting law enforcement.
Police said they also found a small bag of marijuana under his seat.
Related Content
- Motorcycle driver arrested in Vermillion County, hit speeds of 128 mph during chase
- Police say man nearly hits 100 mph during a high-speed motorcycle chase
- Loogootee man accused of leading police on a chase that hit speeds over 100 mph
- Semi driver cited after hitting INDOT truck in Vermillion County
- Police say teen reaches 100 mph during high-speed chase through Terre Haute
- Driver cited after Vermillion County motorcycle crash results in serious injuries
- Train speeding 50 mph over limit before deadly derailment
- Man arrested in Vermillion County for trying to buy a motorcycle on Craigslist with pot
- Man faces charges in Vermillion County, accused of driving van at more than 90 mph
- Operation Pullover arrest in Vermillion County
Scroll for more content...