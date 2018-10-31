Motorcycle driver arrested in Vermillion County, hit speeds of 128 mph during chase

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Texas man was arrested for driving his motorcycle to speeds in the triple digits in Vermillion County.

That man is Darvin Sizemore.

On Tuesday, Vermillion County Deputies attempted to stop him after noticing he was driving too fact on State Road 63.

Police say Sizemore then took-off, reaching speeds of 128 mph.

Once he pulled over, Sizemore was arrested and charged with reckless driving and resisting law enforcement.

Police said they also found a small bag of marijuana under his seat.