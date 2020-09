TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Fourth Annual Ride for Ryves is in the planning process.

The ride will be 50 miles long, and all bikers are encouraged to take part.

Knights of Columbus hopes to gain more donations than last year. Last year, the ride raised $4,000.

With the pandemic, organizers say this is the perfect way to help give back to the community, all while following CDC guidelines.

It is set to happen on September 12. All proceeds go towards the Children of Ryves.

Learn more here.