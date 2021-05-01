Mothers day event held

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Over at the Meadows shopping center they held a vendor event.

It was the Mothers day spring event.

They had tons of vendors lined up.

They were selling items you could get your mother for the special holiday.

Items like jewelry, candles, soaps and more!

They even had a station where you could take a pic with your mother!

The organizers say it's important to shop local.

"These little ma & pa shops who put together all these items and put their hearts into it that's just as much shopping local than shopping at a local business," says business owner Kristine Niemeyer.