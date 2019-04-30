Mother nature is making crop production difficult for farmers

VIGO COUNTY, Ind.(WTHI)- Mother nature has taken a toll on the production of crops in Vigo County.

The excessive rainfall makes it difficult for farmers to plant their crops for the spring season.

News 10 spoke with local farmer Brad Burbrink to see how the rainfall has impacted his farm.

Burbrink has been farming for most of his life and harvests white and yellow corn as well as soybeans.

He showed News 10 a planting date study that displays how impactful a late season can be for farmers.

According to the study, the data suggests planting corn in the month of April for the highest returns.

Currently, Burbrink has not planted a single crop to avoid replanting.

"Replanting is the worst part of being a farmer, and once it gets to that point we have to decide what is worth throwing away and what is worth keeping," said Burbrink.

The latest the farm has had to push back production is May 20th, and he said that might be the case this year.

"We're gonna plant something more than likely and as it gets later to plant corn we may have to switch to beans. I think we're all optimistic we're here at the end of April surely we'll get it in the next 10 or 15 days things will change and we will get it done," said Burbrink.

The fields are currently still soaked from the previous rain, but Burbrink said as soon as the sun shines again he will be hard at work to ensure the crops get planted.

"We wish the markets would respond and say holy crap we might not get this crop planted and let's run the markets a little bit but so far they have their faith in us that we're going to get the job done and normally the American farmer does and we're proud of that so we're gonna work hard to get it done and get it in the ground and to do the best we can," said Burbrink.