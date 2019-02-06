Mother-daughter hosts of HGTV show speak on leadership at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A mother-daughter due prove you can do anything with a hammer and a dream.

Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College in Vigo County welcomed Karen Laine and Mina Starsiak.

They're stars of the HGTV show 'Good Bones.'

The show highlights the duo turning rundown homes into gems.

On Tuesday, the two stars spoke to the community about leadership and being an entrepreneur.

"My hope is that when people meet us and hear what we have to say, they'll realize those are just two hicks from Hoosierville...and they did this. I don't want anyone to think I'm a hick. We're totally, I mean, we're just your average people. Let's go midwestern," they told us.

The Wabash Valley Leadership Institute hosted the talk.