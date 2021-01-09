Mother arrested, officers say she was driving under the influence with her 5-year-old child

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Police say a woman was arrested for driving under the influence.

On Thursday, deputies say they pulled over Mary J. Rodgers for speeding in Clinton. They noticed she had her 5-year-old daughter and another person in the car with her. Officers say Rodgers failed her field sobriety test and roadside chemical test for controlled substances. The Indiana Department of Child Services was called and released the child to the care of the other person in the car. She was taken to the Vermillion County Jail where she was later released after posting 10% of her $10 thousand dollar bond.