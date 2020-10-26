Mother and community celebrate what would've been her son's 8th birthday

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Leeam Pritcher isn't here to celebrate his 8th birthday. His mother Raven Layton, whose heart is still shattered, held a memorial ride and balloon release for her son.

"He was just a happy kid he always had a smile on his face he always cared about others...I just miss him," said Layton, as she held back tears.

Leeam had an obvious love for Marvel, his favorite superhero is Spider-Man. His mother says her son will continue to be a superhero.

His organs have been donated to others saving their lives.

"His heart was a really big deal to me because he loved everyone he loved hard. I didn't want his death to mean nothing," said Layton.

Leeam also had a fascination with motorcycles. So, Todd Young rallied together this band of bikers to support leeam and his family.

Young, who lost his own son five years ago on the day, told us no one should go through a tragedy alone.

"Leeam deserved it. It's the unspoken voice of his. I mean he was a little boy that didn't deserve what happened to him and it was important to all of us to make sure his voice was heard," said Young.

Nothing will bring back her son. But Layton said she finds peace knowing he's loved by so many.

"It's not just me and my family celebrating his birthday everyone who came out and helped us celebrate it and just make it a special moment," said Layton.

Young said he was able to rally together nearly 70 bikers for Leeam in just a couple of days.

Many came out without second thought for their little buddy.