Mother-Son event takes on a spy theme

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Wabash Valley boys put their investigative skills to the test Saturday night while also spending some quality time with the leading ladies in their lives.
The Terre Haute Children's Museum hosted a Mother-Son night with a spy theme. The teams were outfitted with spy gadgets before they solved a case.
Families also danced and explored the museum.
Mom Angie Decker says, "It's so great just to spend time with our sons. We get busy as moms and to have an event that you can attend with your son and enjoy activities and experiments and solve some mysteries and save the world together."
