Mutha Goose on the Loose goes online amid COVID-19 outbreak

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, one local woman remains dedicated to encouraging literacy in children.

Rachel Williams is a librarian at West Vigo Middle School. She used to have an alter ego called Mutha Goose on the Loose.

It's an old program through the Vigo County School Corporation.

As part of it, she visited local daycares and pre-schools to read to children.

Right now much of the state has been closed to combat the virus. That's why she's taking her act online.

Williams created a youtube channel to post videos of herself reading stories to kids.

She says these videos allow her to have fun with kids.

"You can never mess up in front of a little kid. They think you're cool all the time. You can act the weirdest you can possibly act and they absolutely adore it," Williams told us.

Williams says these videos also give parents at home with their kids a quick break.