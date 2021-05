Most public swimming pools in Indiana State Parks will open this weekend - but in some cases, pools still need lifeguards.

In the Wabash Valley, pools will open at Shakamak and Cagles Mill Lake. The pool at Turkey Run will remain closed due to a lack of lifeguards.

It is expected to open during the first weekend in June.

All DNR swimming beaches will open this weekend.

You can still submit your application if you are interested in becoming a lifeguard. You have to be at least 15-years-old.

Learn how to apply here.