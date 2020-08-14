Most of the North Central football team and coaches in quarantine after positive COVID-19 case

FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTHI) - A person associated with the North Central High School football team in Farmersburg has tested positive for COVID-19.

School officials made the announcement on Friday.

Because of this, student-athletes were sent home after school on Thursday. The superintendent, school nurse, and coaches worked to start contact tracing.

They learned that most players and coaches had been exposed to the virus.

Students and coaches were notified and told to place themselves in a 14-day quarantine.

Saturday's scrimmage against Sullivan has been canceled.

An August 21 game against West Vigo has also been called off.