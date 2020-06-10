Most of the Little Italy Festival has been canceled

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Concerns over COVID-19 forced organizers of the Little Italy Festival to greatly reduce this annual Labor Day tradition.

The Little Italy Festival town committee says the main part of the festival on Water Street will be closed.

There will also be no rides this year. The parade, which kicks off the festival has been canceled.

The main stage area will also be closed, however, it will have some vendors there.

The Lift Committee will meet on Wednesday night to see what they can salvage from this year's festival.