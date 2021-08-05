Most local counties fall under latest eviction moratorium protections

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – People living in most counties in the Wabash Valley currently can qualify under the new CDC eviction moratorium.

The CDC ranks counties on levels of community transmission and those rankings helping determine eligibility under the most recent CDC order.

People in counties marked as ‘high’ or ‘substantial’ who also meet certain guidelines can be protected by the eviction moratorium.

If a county moves into the more severe categories at a later time, people living in that county may then qualify. On the other hand, counties with lower statuses for 14 consecutive days will lose eligibility.

The CDC says the order aims to prevent the further spread of COVID-19, which may be exacerbated by mass evictions. This is why the order is based on transmission rates.

As of Thursday, the CDC shows Jasper County, Illinois and Martin County, Indiana as having only ‘moderate’ spread – meaning they would not qualify at this time.

The extension ends on October 3. The CDC has a declaration form for people to give to their landlords if they qualify.