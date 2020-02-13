Clear
Most drivers less than pumped about bill banning self-service

A new bill has Illinois drivers less than pumped. It would ban them from filling their own gas tanks.

Posted: Feb 13, 2020 4:15 PM
Posted By: Heather Good

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) – A new bill has Illinois drivers less than pumped. It would ban them from filling their own gas tanks.

Representative Camille Lilly represents Oak Park, Illinois. The democrat introduced House Bill 4571 earlier this month. The bill creates the Gas Station Attendant Act. Under the act, only gas station attendants would be able to pump gas in the state.

The idea is not going over well with drivers. News 10 asked viewers about the idea in a Facebook poll. In less than 24 hours more than 3,000 people responded and more than 80% of them said the bill is a bad idea.

News 10 reached out to Representative Lilly for comment. She did not respond.

New Jersey is the only state in the nation with a law like this on the books. Oregon loosened its rules a couple years ago.

The reason for the law in New Jersey is fire safety. According to the National Fire Protection Association there are more than 5,000 gas station fires reported in the United States every year. Those in support of the law in New Jersey say gas station attendants can remind drivers to shut off their engines, reduce static electricity and eliminates the opportunity for drivers to smoke while pumping gas.

Illinois drivers say they’re worried about paying more for gas, especially after a recent increase to the gas tax. While some say the bill would create jobs, others say it’s just not convenient.

Driver Zachary Nelson says, "I don't think it's a good idea because I get gas every quarter of a tank so every time I come in and out, to have to wait on somebody is not going to be efficient at all."

Driver Francisco Munoz says, "I don't think many people are going to like it. Me personally, I wouldn't like it."

The bill was referred to the Rules Committee. It would take effect January 1, 2021 if passed into law.

