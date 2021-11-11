Most Wabash Valley counties in the yellow on the state's COVID-19 map

INDIANA (WTHI) - The latest data from the Indiana Department of Health shows the majority of Wabash Valley counties are yellow, according to the state's COVID-19 county metrics map.

Advisory levels are determined by a combined two-metric score. The score is based on weekly case numbers and 7-day positivity rates. Blue is the least severe category. Red is the most severe.

Blue (0 and .5)

Yellow (1 and 1.5)

Orange (2 and 2.5)

Red (3)

Vigo, Parke, Clay, and Sullivan counties are under the yellow advisory level. Vermillion County is in the orange.

Washington County is currently the only Indiana county in the blue.

Click here to see the latest coronavirus data from the Hoosier State.