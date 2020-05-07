Most Vigo County government employees to return to the office on May 18

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County leaders are adjusting the county operation schedule. The dates are now one week later.

Employees will be returning to work in their buildings on Monday, May 18.

Employees over 65-years-old and those with high-risk health conditions should continue to work from home.

Buildings will open to the public on Tuesday, May 26 - with some restrictions.

The county health department recommends people wear facemasks while in public areas.