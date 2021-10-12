Storms moved through Parke County on Monday - how are the festival vendors doing?

PARKE COUNTY, IND. (WTHI)- Following Monday's heavy rain, limbs and trees were down all across Parke County. With the storm passing through the county, it meant that it hit many of the vendors set up for the annual Covered Bridge Festival.

Tammy Williams is the owner of Elderberry Everything. She sells fresh, homemade elderberry syrup. This year she is located on the square in Rockville.

Williams said she started to feel the storm around three o'clock in the afternoon.

"We had a little bit of rain," she said. "So, we started packing up cause a little bit of rain was coming in our products."

Williams said she was able to pack her products into an enclosed trailer. Her business had one minor loss.

"Luckily, we just lost a banner to a little bit of leaves and mud," she said. "But, we were able to clean it up."

Vendors in Billie Creek also felt the storm, literally.

Angela Pancake is a vendor in Billie Creek. She is selling Scentsy products during the festival. She, her husband, and a friend have been staying in a camper throughout the festival. She said that she could feel the storm Monday.

"Around four-thirty, it started shaking pretty good," Pancake said. "And I asked my friend if she was moving in the camper and she said she wasn't. And we looked out and it was starting to sway pretty good."

Pancake said she was able to secure her products in a trailer before the storm, as well. Unfortunately, she saw some damage to her tent.

"We came back up after the rain stopped," she said. "And we found it upside down over the fence. And we had it strapped down with some concrete cinder blocks and it picked them up and took them over the fence as well."

She also found a large hole in the tent's roof and in one of the windows. On Tuesday, Pancake had moved to sell her products under a pavilion. Still, she said she would still take the same precautions she took Monday in the future.

"We'll just try to work with what we're dealt," she said.