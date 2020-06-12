Mosquito Season in Full Swing, With West Nile in Illinois

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - As temperatures start to rise, everyone is starting to get outside more.

But as we spend more time outdoors, we need to be mindful of mosquitoes.

"So a mosquito can actually breed in a cap of a bottle of pop. So really the breeding ground can be that small in your yard."

Roni Elder works for the Terre Haute Health Department.

She says that when we don't protect ourselves, that's when we see the greatest risk from a mosquito.

"We see mosquitoes all over when it's warm out, we don't protect ourselves, wearing short sleeves, not wearing bug spray. So if they bite you, you can get west nile very easily if it's in our county."

Roni says there are no cases of west nile in our area right now.

However she says to be on the lookout for their breeding grounds.

"So mosquitoes love stagnated water, so like I said, your yard if you have any pots, toys, old pools, anything like that sitting with water and it stagnates over time, that's a big breeding ground for mosquitoes."

When it comes to protecting ourselves, there are a few simple things we can do.

"You can wear long sleeves and pants, you can wear bug spray, and making sure that you're getting rid of all the stagnated water in your yard."

By doing these things, you can help keep your family, and the Wabash Valley safe and healthy.