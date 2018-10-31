Morning crash involves school bus and semi

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - Fruitridge and Fort Harrison Road in Terre Haute was the scene of a morning crash involving a semi truck and a Vigo County School Corporation bus.

According to THPD, at around 7:00 am, the semi-truck turned in front of the bus causing it to strike the semi and then a pickup truck.

We are told that there were children on the bus, but no injuries were reported.

The driver of the bus was taken to the hospital with no-life threatening injuries.