Morel Mushroom Season Almost Over - here's why they grow where they do

This years Morel Mushroom season is almost over.

Posted: May 6, 2021 5:40 PM
Posted By: Tucker White

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Morel Mushroom hunting is a tradition in the Wabash Valley.

Unfortunately, that tradition only lasts for one month out of the year. Some officials believe it's not too late to get out and go mushroom hunting.

We reached out to a Biology Professor to find out the science behind why the mushrooms grow where they do. 

"So in my experience, when you go Morel hunting, really what your doing is going tree hunting. These Morels are associated with certain types of trees. Primarily Oaks, Ashes, dead and dying Elms," said Peter Coppinger, a Professor of Biology at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.

We have had many of our viewers post their Morel Mushroom finds on our Facebook page. We encourage you to share your find here.

We've been seeing many people share their Morel Mushroom finds on Facebook. We would love to hear from you about your...

Posted by WTHI-TV on Tuesday, May 4, 2021

