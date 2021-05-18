More young people are getting vaccinated, but just how many?

VIGO COUNTY, IND. (WTHI) -- Nearly 50% of the United States population has received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. But officials say now is not the time to slow down. This recent update comes after the CDC approval of vaccinating younger people, including children between the ages of 12 to 15. Officials say this is one step closer to stopping the spread of the virus.

In both Illinois and Indiana, nearly 40% of the population is fully vaccinated. Children and teens will soon be added to this percentage once they receive their second dose. In Indiana, more than 18,000 children in this age group have received the first dose. This number is more than double at 38,000 for children in Illinois. One local official says prioritizing the vaccine roll-out among young people is key to stopping the spread of this virus.

The CDC recently announced more than 600,000 children and teens in this age group have received the first dose nationwide. In Vigo County, 0.8% of 12 to 15-year-olds have received the shot. Ashlee Stewart is the public health educator at the Vigo County Health Department. She says this is a good sign, especially since this age group has only been eligible for a week.

"When you think about it, isn't really too bad," Stewart said. "We are hopeful that more and more people will start showing up and signing up to get their children their vaccination."

Stewart is also a mother to a young teenager. He is one of many young teens not wanting the vaccine.

"I know, as a mom to a 14-year-old, that he is extremely reluctant to get the vaccine," she said.

Stewart says this is partially due to the misinformation about the vaccine being spread on social media. Additionally, health officials say many young people don't want the vaccine because they are not worried about the virus and believe they will not get severely sick. Stewart says it's not just about protecting yourself from the virus but doing your part to protect others.

"I think it's important to protect my father," Stewart said. "I think it is important to protect my niece and nephews, and they can't get the vaccine yet. But my son is capable is healthy enough to get it done, and I don't think there is an excuse not to get it done. I think that any person who is eligible to get the vaccine should do their part and make our community a priority."

Additionally, the major vaccine distributors including, Pfizer and Moderna, are conducting studies to see the safety and effectiveness of doses in younger children from 6-months-old to 12-years-old. As of now, only the Pfizer vaccine is approved for children and teens under the age of 18. Parents' permission is necessary for anyone in this age group to get the vaccine.

To help encourage young people to get vaccinated, many states are now giving incentives to people who get the shot. In Illinois, Governor JB Pritzker announced he would give children tickets to Six Flags Great America.

"I am hopeful that science is going to prove to us that they're capable of vaccinating the younger generation," Stewart said. "I am hopeful we can protect others against COVID-19 when they can't protect themselves."