More young people are getting out and voting this election

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - This year's hotly contested presidential race means more young people are getting out their vote.

We stopped by Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College on Tuesday. We found a number of students there who either voted early or waited until election day.

One student we spoke with told News 10 she voted primarily because of the presidential race.

She told now, waiting for the election results - she's feeling both anxious and hopeful.

"I'm very anxious because this is a very unique election. I think as a younger voter, you know, this is the future you're voting for," Anwin Payonk told us.

Payonk said she hopes whoever wins, it will have a positive impact on society.