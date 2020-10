VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - More voting locations are set to open on Tuesday in Vigo County.

They include the Vigo County Solid Waste Management, West Vigo Elementary Conference Center, Operating Engineers Hall, IBEW Local Union Number 725, and the National Guard Armory.

This is in addition to the locations that are already open. Those locations are the Meadows Shopping Mall, Haute City Center, and the Vigo County Annex.