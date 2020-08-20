More unemployment benefits are coming to help Hoosiers

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI)- The Federal Program would give people an extra $300 in unemployment benefits.

We spoke with Dr. Robert Guell, an economics professor at Indiana State University.

The program was announced Wednesday in Governor Eric Holcomb's daily briefing.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order earlier this month continuing the benefit.

Dr. Guell said the money is paid completely with federal dollars.

He told us during the pandemic many states, including Indiana, have nearly capped out of their unemployment trust funds.

"So this is better than nothing. The unspent money is now being used to offer to extend that unemployment compensation but there's not enough to extend it the full amount," said Guell.

Dr. Guell said in order to get the checks, people have to already be receiving $100 a week in unemployment aid.

According to federal statistics, the state of Indiana was paying benefits to nearly 330,000 people in late July.

Guell said this extra money is going to help many people in need, but it's not a final solution.

"It's you got to figure out how to live on $300. When the unspent money's been spent, it will run out eventually. "

He told us he thinks the money will run out before the end of this year.