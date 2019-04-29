'More than likely it was the same person that started both fires,' Investigators believe weekend fires are considered to be arson

TERRE HAUTE Ind. (WTHI) - Investigators are asking for your help when it comes to three-weekend fires in Terre Haute.

The first fire happened Saturday evening in the 1700 block of Maple Avenue.

It's the old Fibre Box Plant.

Then, crews responded to two house fires around 3 Sunday morning.

They were both on the same block of 1st Avenue.

Just like the warehouse on Maple Avenue, these homes were also vacant.

That's why investigators said they think the fires were intentionally set.

"Both of these fires kicked off about the same time about three o'clock in the morning, and they are within half of a block away, so more than likely it was the same person that started both fires," said Josh Cottrell.

All three fires are still under investigation.

If you have any information about these fires, you're asked to call crime stoppers at 812-238-STOP.