'More than likely it was the same person that started both fires,' Investigators believe weekend fires are considered to be arson

Three weekend fires in Terre Haute are under investigation. Investigators believe two of the fires are connected, and all three are considered to be arson.

Posted: Apr. 29, 2019 4:38 PM
Posted By: Jada Huddlestun

TERRE HAUTE Ind. (WTHI) - Investigators are asking for your help when it comes to three-weekend fires in Terre Haute.

The first fire happened Saturday evening in the 1700 block of Maple Avenue.

It's the old Fibre Box Plant.

Then, crews responded to two house fires around 3 Sunday morning.

They were both on the same block of 1st Avenue.

Just like the warehouse on Maple Avenue, these homes were also vacant.

That's why investigators said they think the fires were intentionally set.

"Both of these fires kicked off about the same time about three o'clock in the morning, and they are within half of a block away, so more than likely it was the same person that started both fires," said Josh Cottrell.

All three fires are still under investigation.

If you have any information about these fires, you're asked to call crime stoppers at 812-238-STOP.

Image

Monday Afternoon Weather

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Eric Combs - 2019 Golden Apple Awards

Image

You never think it could happen to you. Workplace violence on the rise

Image

Showers and storms, breezy. High: 70°

Image

Sunday Night Weather Update

Image

Community honors Vietnam veterans

Image

Replay Runway

Image

YMCA summer camp

Image

New food bank opening in Terre Haute

