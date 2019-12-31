Clear

More than just officers trying to keep you safe this New Years Eve

New Year's Eve is a time to celebrate, but it's also a time to be extra careful on the roads.

Posted: Dec 31, 2019 5:30 PM
Posted By: Sarah Lehman

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- With the end of the year there is always a celebration! Whether that be fireworks, confetti, or popping champagne! But with the celebration is the added chance of drinking and driving.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Matt Ames told us last New Years' Eve they made almost 30 arrests for driving under the influence.

A lot of bars and bartenders are on high alert tonight. Looking to make sure people are being safe and don't get over-served. A manager here at Sonka Irish pub said they close early.

That way not only can their employees make it home safe, but their customers are leaving the bar at a decent time and getting home safe too.

"Definitely we want everybody out there to be safe. Make sure you get a designated driver or you have a cab ride or some kind of a ride arranged for you guys," Larry Anderson, manager at Sonka said. "It is a big night for celebration and we definitely want everybody to celebrate, but want everybody safe as well." 

Even if you aren't drinking tonight or you're a designated driver you still need to be on high alert on the roads.

Of course, there will be more police officers patrolling roads all over the Wabash Valley to make sure everyone stays safe and gets home alive.

Remember there are many other ways to get home tonight if you are drinking. You can always take an uber or lyft. Also, Fleshner, Stark, Tanoos & Newlin law firm is offering free cabs rides for anyone in the area as well. 

