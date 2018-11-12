Clear

More than a trend: No Shave November puts spotlight on men's health issues

Doctors say taking charge of your health now could save your life.

Posted: Nov. 12, 2018 5:59 PM
Posted By: Alia Blackburn

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You may see more men sporting the scruff and beards this month.

No Shave November is happening right now, but promoting men's health is more than a fashion trend. 

More than 29,000 men could die from prostate cancer in 2018. That comes from the American Cancer Society

Many doctors consider prostate and testicular cancer a "silent killer" among men. 

With early detection and prevention, doctors say taking charge of your health now could save your life.

"Men think that they need to have urinary symptoms to have cancer, that's not the case," said Dr. Michael Shanks, "Majority of the time they do not have symptoms of prostate cancer. It's found with screening tests, such as PSA and rectal exams."

It's recommended that men get screened for prostate cancer every year, especially if it's in your family history.

In addition to screenings, doctors say testicular self-exams can also help with prevention.

