Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

More than a third of Chicago police officers defy city vaccine mandate

About 4,500 Chicago police officers didn't report their vaccination status by October 15 as mandated by the city, officials said Monday.

Posted: Oct 18, 2021 5:51 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- About 4,500 Chicago police officers didn't report their vaccination status by October 15 as mandated by the city, officials said Monday.

That means roughly 35 percent of the city's 12,770 officers could be placed on no-pay status in the foreseeable future.

The Chicago Police Department had the lowest response rate of any department in the city, but of the about 64 percent who did report, the majority of officers say they are vaccinated, according to data released by the city. Specifically, 6,894 indicated being vaccinated while 1,333 reported they have not.

Those who said they are not vaccinated are required to opt into twice weekly testing for Covid-19 until the end of the year to remain in compliance with the city policy.

The city required employees to be either vaccinated or test two times a week by October 15, and then report their status by that same deadline. Those who did not report their status risk being put on unpaid leave.

City officials said the disciplinary process will be ongoing and likely happen on a rolling basis, but that this also "starts the process" of trying to get a final number of employees into compliance. The vaccine reporting portal is still open.

One city official said, "It's not going to be an immediate 'we're firing you.' "

The first step is employees will be sent home in a no-pay disciplinary status, as the city vaccine policy is a condition of employment. As of Monday afternoon, no one has been disciplined but that process can now begin at any time.

"It'll hopefully wake them up quickly," that city official said.

Most Chicago departments had at or near a 100% response rate to the vaccine reporting requirement.

A memo obtained by CNN states any civilian or sworn employee who disobeys a direct order to comply with the city's vaccination policy "will become the subject of a disciplinary investigation that could result in a penalty up to and including separation from the Chicago Police Department. Furthermore, sworn members who retire while under disciplinary investigations may be denied retirement credentials."

A separate memo issued Saturday informed officers their elective time off would be restricted.

"Until further notice, the use of elective time by sworn CPD members is restricted. Furthermore, the use of elective time will require prior approval from the Deputy chief or above within the requesting member's chain of command," the memo obtained by CNN said.

The memos were issued as the police union and Mayor Lori Lightfoot clash over the city's requirement that city employees be vaccinated and disclose their vaccine status. The deadline to do so was Friday.

The union -- the Chicago Fraternal Order of Police -- filed a lawsuit Friday in Cook County Circuit Court last week alleging Lightfoot, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown, the city and the police department have failed "to comply with the collective bargaining agreement's status quo."

Union president has spoken out against mandate
Negotiations over the police department's Covid-19 policy were underway when the city "implemented their unilateral changes" to the policy while "there were several collective bargaining issues that remained unresolved on the bargaining table," the lawsuit states.

Lightfoot said the same day that the city filed a lawsuit against the police union and union President John Catanzara because her office believes the union is encouraging an "illegal work stoppage to strike, pure and simple ... and we're not having that."

The mayor said then that she doesn't want young officers to destroy their careers over bad advice.

"Over what? Going to a website, clicking yes or no, and if no, saying that you're going to sign up for testing? Really, that's worth it?" Lightfoot said.

Catanzara had spoken out against the mandate to report vaccine status, telling officers they are not required to comply, and the police department has its own Covid-19 policy.

He said city officials should have negotiated about vaccinations with the union.

"All of those things are a change in your employment policies. You have to negotiate with us what that looks like. The city has refused to do that," Catanzara said Monday.

Covid-19 is the leading cause of death for officers across the country, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page.

Citywide, 25,015 out of 31,483 total employees reported their vaccine status as required by the mandate -- a total response rate of roughly 80%. A total of 21,088 employees marked they were vaccinated while 3,927 said they were not.

The Chicago Fire Department had the second-lowest response rate of any department with 72%, despite most of that percentage indicating they were vaccinated.

One city official noted those who indicated "no" on being vaccinated include those who have only gotten one dose or who are not fully vaccinated. These numbers are as of Monday morning, but could fluctuate in the coming weeks.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 69°
Robinson
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 70°
Indianapolis
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 68°
Rockville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 69°
Marshall
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 69°
Clear, Chilly Overnight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Crews fight fire at Vincennes pizza shop

Image

Cool mornings and warmer afternoons - Kevin as your forecast

Image

Local organization celebrates 35 years of helping Wabash Valley kids

Image

12 Points arch project leads to temporary road closures

Image

"I consider teachers heroes" Study: 96.5% of Indiana schools experiencing teacher shortages

Image

Indiana Dept. of Education and GPS

Image

North Central staff works to help students through tough time

Image

Monday: Mostly sunny, warm afternoon. High: 73

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

SCAM ALERT: Women's Leadership Summit Con

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1665777

Reported Deaths: 27840
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook63126111168
DuPage1074651374
Will906981118
Lake795261076
Kane68004866
Winnebago40745559
Madison39883590
St. Clair36147591
McHenry34415322
Champaign26859196
Peoria26749368
Sangamon25613284
McLean22871216
Tazewell20525330
Rock Island18699358
Kankakee17795247
Kendall16104113
Macon15222250
LaSalle14954285
Vermilion14202198
Adams13072152
DeKalb12078133
Williamson11998174
Whiteside8247181
Jackson806594
Boone787583
Coles7843121
Ogle752487
Grundy731786
Franklin7276114
Knox7197169
Clinton7095102
Macoupin6893104
Marion6871143
Henry659876
Effingham655499
Jefferson6492142
Livingston594697
Stephenson577592
Woodford573592
Randolph552399
Christian530382
Monroe5236100
Fulton521674
Morgan503899
Logan492574
Montgomery487680
Lee476960
Bureau441189
Saline431769
Perry430375
Fayette428964
Iroquois418177
McDonough372360
Shelby343147
Jersey334253
Crawford330830
Lawrence329932
Douglas324737
Union305448
Wayne299961
White278533
Richland278457
Hancock271935
Clark264939
Cass264730
Pike262658
Clay257354
Edgar255249
Bond255024
Warren242765
Ford242259
Carroll235638
Moultrie228833
Johnson223831
Wabash216619
Jo Daviess214529
Massac213748
Mason211652
Washington211428
Greene204540
De Witt204230
Mercer202235
Piatt200614
Cumberland188526
Menard171013
Jasper160521
Marshall140921
Hamilton133322
Schuyler106410
Brown10589
Pulaski103711
Edwards102518
Stark80928
Gallatin7848
Alexander71312
Scott7116
Henderson69614
Calhoun6862
Hardin59416
Putnam5604
Pope5446
Unassigned1582433
Out of IL90

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 996341

Reported Deaths: 16245
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1343262101
Lake658231151
Allen57160791
Hamilton45963460
St. Joseph43954607
Elkhart35546503
Vanderburgh31975473
Tippecanoe27694256
Johnson24821440
Hendricks23647353
Porter22735362
Madison18538404
Clark18383248
Vigo17274300
Monroe15117197
LaPorte14987249
Delaware14931256
Howard14574286
Kosciusko12166147
Hancock11597175
Bartholomew11447179
Warrick11225188
Floyd10983214
Wayne10840248
Grant9898217
Morgan9361176
Boone8819115
Dubois8210129
Dearborn815492
Henry8107150
Noble7944106
Marshall7786134
Cass7462119
Lawrence7379168
Shelby7115114
Jackson691788
Gibson6480113
Harrison641591
Huntington630299
Knox6269105
DeKalb623796
Montgomery6184109
Miami586595
Putnam573477
Clinton567171
Whitley558055
Steuben550473
Wabash5250101
Jasper520475
Jefferson504695
Ripley492485
Adams472773
Daviess4596112
Scott433968
Greene421196
Wells419787
Clay418460
White414261
Decatur4118101
Fayette402186
Jennings383260
Posey374243
LaGrange352078
Washington352049
Randolph339999
Spencer336442
Fountain331858
Sullivan326652
Starke310868
Owen310169
Fulton304566
Orange290562
Jay278445
Perry264452
Franklin262742
Carroll258232
Rush257232
Vermillion254254
Parke229726
Pike227343
Tipton225659
Blackford187840
Pulaski181155
Crawford158122
Newton155648
Benton150117
Brown144047
Martin137319
Switzerland133911
Warren120116
Union106615
Ohio84012
Unassigned0532