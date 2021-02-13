More than 600 students graduate from ISU

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - More than 600 students are celebrating college graduation this weekend!

Indiana State University offered a virtual winter commencement ceremony this afternoon.

New graduates could hear their names read during the virtual winter commencement ceremony.

The university president, other school leaders, and students took part in the ceremony through recorded speeches.

Former Indiana superintendent of public instruction, Jennifer McCormick also spoke during the ceremony.

646 students graduated Saturday!