More than 60 employers hiring at regional career fair July 20

WEST CENTRAL INDIANA – More than 60 Wabash Valley employers are looking to fill open positions at a regional career fair on Tuesday, July 20 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Ivy Tech Community College, 8000 S. Education Drive, Terre Haute, Ind. The community is invited to attend this event, hosted by Ivy Tech Community College and WorkOne Western Indiana.

West Central Indiana career seekers are invited to meet employers and learn about Ivy Tech educational options that can lead to in-demand careers. Attendees can also connect with community resource agencies, participate in career guidance sessions, and tour Ivy Tech facilities.

Terre Haute Transit is offering free rides to and from the career fair on July 20. Passengers should mention the “Ivy Tech Career Fair” for free transit.

Participating employers to date:

ADVICS Manufacturing Indiana, L.L.C

B & G Foods

Birkeys Farm Stores

Bon Appetit

Cadillac Products Packaging Company

Calibration Laboratory

Chick-fil-A Terre Haute

Child Adult Resource Services

Cornerstone Building Brands

Developmental Services, Inc.

Elara Caring PCS

First Financial Bank

Fitesa Indiana, LLC

Geon Performance Solutions

Gibault Children's Services

Godfrey Marine with Polaris

Great Dane Terre Haute

Hamilton Center

Harsha Behavioral Center

HCA Terre Haute Regional Hospital

Heartland

Holland, L.P.

H&R Block

Indiana Army National Guard

Indiana Department of Corrections

Indiana State Police

Innovative Staff Solutions

Joink LLC

Kimball Electronics

McDonald's

Midwest Warehouse

North American Lighting

Novelis

Peopleready

PPG Industries

Process Development & Fabrication Inc.

Providence Health Care

Raybestos Powertrain

ResCare Terre Haute

ResourceMFG

Revolution Company

Road Warrior Fleet Service

Saturn Pet Care

Signature Healthcare of Terre Haute

Southwood Healthcare

StaffQuick

TI Films

Toyota of Terre Haute

Transportation Security Administration (TSA)

Union Hospital

United States Postal Service

US Army

Villas of Hollybrook

Wabash Clay Custom Meats, Inc.

Walmart

Western Governors University

Westminster Village

WTWO-TV

RSVP is not required, but those who RSVP and attend will receive a free t-shirt while supplies last. RSVP at ivytech.edu/terrehaute.