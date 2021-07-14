More than 60 employers hiring at regional career fair July 20

WEST CENTRAL INDIANA – More than 60 Wabash Valley employers are looking to fill open positions at a regional career fair on Tuesday, July 20 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Ivy Tech Community College, 8000 S. Education Drive, Terre Haute, Ind. The community is invited to attend this event, hosted by Ivy Tech Community College and WorkOne Western Indiana.
West Central Indiana career seekers are invited to meet employers and learn about Ivy Tech educational options that can lead to in-demand careers. Attendees can also connect with community resource agencies, participate in career guidance sessions, and tour Ivy Tech facilities.
Terre Haute Transit is offering free rides to and from the career fair on July 20. Passengers should mention the “Ivy Tech Career Fair” for free transit.
Participating employers to date:
ADVICS Manufacturing Indiana, L.L.C
B & G Foods
Birkeys Farm Stores
Bon Appetit
Cadillac Products Packaging Company
Calibration Laboratory
Chick-fil-A Terre Haute
Child Adult Resource Services
Cornerstone Building Brands
Developmental Services, Inc.
Elara Caring PCS
First Financial Bank
Fitesa Indiana, LLC
Geon Performance Solutions
Gibault Children's Services
Godfrey Marine with Polaris
Great Dane Terre Haute
Hamilton Center
Harsha Behavioral Center
HCA Terre Haute Regional Hospital
Heartland
Holland, L.P.
H&R Block
Indiana Army National Guard
Indiana Department of Corrections
Indiana State Police
Innovative Staff Solutions
Joink LLC
Kimball Electronics
McDonald's
Midwest Warehouse
North American Lighting
Novelis
Peopleready
PPG Industries
Process Development & Fabrication Inc.
Providence Health Care
Raybestos Powertrain
ResCare Terre Haute
ResourceMFG
Revolution Company
Road Warrior Fleet Service
Saturn Pet Care
Signature Healthcare of Terre Haute
Southwood Healthcare
StaffQuick
TI Films
Toyota of Terre Haute
Transportation Security Administration (TSA)
Union Hospital
United States Postal Service
US Army
Villas of Hollybrook
Wabash Clay Custom Meats, Inc.
Walmart
Western Governors University
Westminster Village
WTWO-TV
RSVP is not required, but those who RSVP and attend will receive a free t-shirt while supplies last. RSVP at ivytech.edu/terrehaute.