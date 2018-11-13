TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We have updated numbers from our annual Share Your Thanksgiving Food Drive.
So far, more than 5,000 pounds of food has been collected.
About a dozen barrels have not been collected, so that number is expected to increase.
All of the foot will be donated to Catholic Charities and given to local families in need.
Related Content
- More than 5,000 pounds collected from Share Your Thanksgiving (so far)
- Collecting donations for Share for Your Thanksgiving
- Early Share You Thanksgiving number are in, nearly eight tons of food collected
- Nearly 22 tons of food collected in 29th annual Share Your Thanksgiving!
- Shoppers encouraged to donate for Share Your Thanksgiving initative
- Stop by WTHI for annual Share Your Thanksgiving
- Brawl with the Law helps local charities bring in $5,000
- Mom says she is grateful for Share Your Thanksgiving food donations
- Annual Share Your Thanksgiving Drive helps put food on the table for local families
- Parks Department collecting holiday recyclables
Scroll for more content...