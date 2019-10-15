VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - More than 300 students in Vincennes have easier access to medical care.
Francis Vigo Elementary School is now home to the city's first school-based telehealth clinic.
Health professionals from Good Samaritan will help check students. They can do diagnostic tests...like checking students' ears, eyes, and throats.
Then they can send that information to doctors and pharmacies.
This is helpful for parents so they don't have to leave work to get children to the doctor.
Related Content
- More than 300 Vincennes kids now have easier access to medical care
- Indiana Senate panel backs easier ballot access for parties
- Power outage impacts several Vincennes medical offices
- Vincennes city hall to see changes to improve accessibility
- Ways to breathe easier during cold weather
- Wabash Valley school corporation to offer primary medical care services
- Vincennes building receives renovations
- Construction closes Vincennes street
- Vincennes seeks levee certification
- Vincennes passes city budget
Scroll for more content...