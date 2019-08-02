Clear

More than 30 cases of the measles confirmed in the U.S. in 2019

That's another reason why they encourage parents to stay up to date.

Posted: Aug 2, 2019 9:53 AM
Posted By: Staff Reports

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - In 2019 there have been more than 30 cases of the measles confirmed in the U.S.

It's the biggest outbreak since 1992 according to the CDC.

News 10 stopped by Union Hospital in Terre Haute Thursday where local health experts held a conference to address these concerns

Leaders say they're trying to figure out ways to prevent the measles outbreak from getting even bigger. One of the main focuses during today's presentation was vaccines. Health experts say they're concerned by the current trend of parents not vaccinating their children.

They say the anti-vaxxer movement spreads a lot of misinformation. "It's been the greatest concern that parents are asking why we are spending time vaccinating our children if these diseases are no longer here. The example of measles shows that they are here. We just have to keep our guard and protect our children to prevent them from being here." Christenson says a lot of vaccines can help with more than one condition. that's another reason why they encourage parents to stay up to date.

