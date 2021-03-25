Clear

More than 1M Hoosiers now fully vaccinated against COVID-19

More than 1 million Indiana residents have now been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the state’s health commissioner said Thursday, calling the accomplishment “an exciting milestone.”

Posted: Mar 25, 2021
Posted By: Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — More than 1 million Indiana residents have now been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the state’s health commissioner said Thursday, calling the accomplishment “an exciting milestone.”

A total of 1,530,403 first doses of vaccine have been administered across Indiana, and 1,018,521 Hoosiers — more than 15% of Indiana’s population— have been fully vaccinated, the Indiana Department of Health said.

Those fully vaccinated have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the state agency said.

“Hitting the 1 million mark is an exciting milestone as we look to put this pandemic in our rear-view mirror,” State Health Commissioner Kris Box said in a statement urging all eligible Hoosiers to sign up for a vaccine.

Hoosiers age 40 and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents, first responders are currently eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Educators up to grade 12, along with other school workers such as classroom aides and bus drivers are also eligible.

Indiana will open up vaccine eligibility for all residents 16 and older starting March 31.

Eligible Hoosiers can schedule an appointment to receive a vaccine by visiting https://ourshot.in.gov or calling 211 if they do not have access to a computer, or require assistance.

The health department also reported Tuesday that another eight Hoosiers have died from COVID-19, raising Indiana’s pandemic death toll to 12,982 confirmed or presumed coronavirus-related deaths.

