TERRE HAUTE Ind. (WTHI) - The 23rd Annual Scheid Diesel Extravaganza is now underway.
More than 15,000 people are expected to attend the two-day event.
Diesel enthusiasts can enjoy drag racing, truck pulls, show-n-shine contests, and much more.
You can catch all the action at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds and Crossroads Dragway.
For a look at the schedule, click here.
Related Content
- More than 15,000 people expected for Scheid Diesel event
- 2018 ISP Scheid Diesel patrol results released
- Scheid Diesel Extravaganza: What you can expect for the 23rd celebration of this event
- Scheid Diesel Extravaganza starts on Friday in Terre Haute
- Scheid Diesel Extravaganza underway, police warn drives to keep it safe
- 100 Women Who Give makes $15,000 donation
- Crews getting ready for the over 15,000 expected vehicles heading to the air show
- Indiana State Police on Diesel Fest
- 15,000 turkeys die in Daviess County barn fire
- Bigger, pricier iPhone expected at Apple event Wednesday
Scroll for more content...