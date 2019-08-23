More than 15,000 people expected for Scheid Diesel event

TERRE HAUTE Ind. (WTHI) - The 23rd Annual Scheid Diesel Extravaganza is now underway.

More than 15,000 people are expected to attend the two-day event.

Diesel enthusiasts can enjoy drag racing, truck pulls, show-n-shine contests, and much more.

You can catch all the action at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds and Crossroads Dragway.

For a look at the schedule, click here.